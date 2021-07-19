Airfer Mini-Jet hang glider trike

Airfer’s Mini-Jet is a weight shift trike for hang gliding. It is made from rectangular stainless steel tubes, with strong aluminium torsion bars in the rear axle which provide damping and stability when rolling.

A light and durable trike, it is offered with a choice of engines, including the Vittorazi Moster 185 MY20, Cors-Air Black Devil Pro and the Polini Thor 303.

Pilots can choose from a lightweight folding textile harness, or an upholstered fibreglass seat, pictured.

It is fitted as standard with a 10l or 12l fuel tank, but with the Thor 303 engine there is the option of an 18l tank.

The trike is 1.77m long with a 1.53m wide rear axle. With the Moster engine and fibreglass seat it weighs 39kg; with the lighter seat it is 36kg.

Airfer.com