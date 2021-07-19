fbpx
Gear News

Airfer Mini-Jet hang glider trike

Monday 19 July, 2021

Airfer’s Mini-Jet is a weight shift trike for hang gliding. It is made from rectangular stainless steel tubes, with strong aluminium torsion bars in the rear axle which provide damping and stability when rolling.

A light and durable trike, it is offered with a choice of engines, including the Vittorazi Moster 185 MY20, Cors-Air Black Devil Pro and the Polini Thor 303.

Pilots can choose from a lightweight folding textile harness, or an upholstered fibreglass seat, pictured.

Airfer Mini Jet upholstered fibreglass seat

Airfer Mini Jet upholstered fibreglass seat

It is fitted as standard with a 10l or 12l fuel tank, but with the Thor 303 engine there is the option of an 18l tank.

Airfer Mini Jet trike steering

Airfer Mini Jet trike steering

The trike is 1.77m long with a 1.53m wide rear axle. With the Moster engine and fibreglass seat it weighs 39kg; with the lighter seat it is 36kg.

Airfer.com

