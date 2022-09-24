AirDesign Sock pod harness

AirDesign's Sock harness: snug fit, no pressure points, no blisters

Airdesign have released a lightweight pod harness. It’s called the Sock, and they say it’s a snug and comfortable fit – no pressure points, no blisters.

Is a light but robust everyday pod harness for XC, comp flying and even hike-and-fly. It weighs 2.6kg in size S and comes in three bright colours – different colours for the different sizes: S is Flame (red), M Azur (blue) and L is Lime.

In flight, AirDesign say it offers good stability when you need it but has good authority. The inflatable back protector covers the upper lumbar area down to the thighs, and there is a simple and safe four-point clip-in system.

The back is stiff and 3D shaped for comfort. The front rescue container has an easy-grab handle and shoulder bridle connections, plus there are large side pockets, a huge back container and a storage space for a battery-pack .

Retail price is €1680 including 20% VAT

ad-gliders.com