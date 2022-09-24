fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
AirDesign's Sock harness: snug fit, no pressure points, no blisters
Gear News

AirDesign Sock pod harness

Saturday 24 September, 2022

Airdesign have released a lightweight pod harness. It’s called the Sock, and they say it’s a snug and comfortable fit – no pressure points, no blisters.

Is a light but robust everyday pod harness for XC, comp flying and even hike-and-fly. It weighs 2.6kg in size S and comes in three bright colours – different colours for the different sizes: S is Flame (red), M Azur (blue) and L is Lime.

AirDesign Sock specs

 

In flight, AirDesign say it offers good stability when you need it but has good authority. The inflatable back protector covers the upper lumbar area down to the thighs, and there is a simple and safe four-point clip-in system.

AirDesign Sock pod harness

The back is stiff and 3D shaped for comfort. The front rescue container has an easy-grab handle and shoulder bridle connections, plus there are large side pockets, a huge back container and a storage space for a battery-pack .

AirDesign Sock pod harness

Retail price is €1680 including 20% VAT

ad-gliders.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK