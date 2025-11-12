AirDesign BoxR harness
AirDesign release BoxR open harness

Versatile seatplate design with removable front reserve container

12 November, 2025, by Cross Country

AirDesign, the Innsbruck based Austrian manufacturer, have unveiled their new open harness, the BoxR. At first glance it’s a traditional seatplate harness but it has a number of unique features. One of them is an easily detachable front-mounted reserve container, making it easy to remove the reserve when ground-handling (or at a school).

“The removable rescue front container is your wildcard for maximum freedom,” say AirDesign. “Thanks to the smart quick-release system, it can be taken off or reattached in seconds – no need to unpack the entire harness.” The rescue risers can be attached with just a larksfoot knot or karabiner.

Protection comes in the form of what they call the “AirPillow Max”, a “highly effective inflatable back protection”, which covers the thighs up to the lumbar area. Multiple adjustments allow pilots to tweak their incline angle.

Designer Alexis Coudurier  says the harness was designed to keep things as simple and efficient for the pilot as possible. “The BoxR is both durable and lightweight,” he says. “It supports you from ground handling to your first cross-country flights, without compromising comfort or safety. This is flying made effortless.”

AirDesign BoxR harness

An optional foam pillow is also available for flight schools, preventing the need for the harness to be inflated every time before a flight. Other features include 40l of storage, several pockets and a seatplate that’s adjustable.

The BoxR comes in three sizes.

