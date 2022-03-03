Advance Weightless: sub 2kg pod harness

Advance are taking orders for their ultralight Weightless pod harness. A more robust version of their 2021 Red Bull X-Alps harness, the Lightness XA, it still weighs less than 2kg in the medium size.

It is aimed at vol-bivouac pilots and is “lean and dynamic”. Its new two-part ‘Twin-Fit’ protector uses the folded Lightpack ULS rucksack it comes with alongside a foam pad to create a two-part certified protector. This frees up space in the cargo hold where the bag would usually be placed, for other vol-bivouac equipment.

An alternative second protector element is available for pilots who prefer not to use the rucksack in this way.

Advance say the seat shell, internal structure and strap system of the Weightless are identical to the X-Alps athletes’ version, and many of the materials are the same. Extra reinforcements make it more durable, and it is certified to carry 120kg. The speedbag has a lightweight carbon foot plate and is available in different sizes.

The Lightpack ULS (UltraLight Structure) rucksack is also a more robust version of the Red Bull X-Alps athletes’ rucksack, and it is available in three sizes (52l, 60l and 70l).

First deliveries of the Weightless are expected in April 2022 but Advance warn that high demand will mean longer delivery times.

advance.swiss