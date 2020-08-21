Flying the new Pi 3 in the Alps. Photo: Advance Glider

Hike-and-fly has been big this season in Europe – with numerous mountain resorts and cablecars either slow to open or shut altogether pilots have been ditching the weight and switching to hiking up to launch.

Now, just ahead of the autumn hike-and-fly season in Europe, Advance have released their updated hike-and-fly wing, the Pi 3.

“Lightness, performance and a definite fun factor” are the defining features of the new wing, according to Advance, which, they promise, is “lighter than ever.”

Headline updates include the addition of extra sizes: the Pi 3 now comes in six sizes, from 16 to 27. The 16 weighs 1.85kg, while the largest size comes in at 3.15kg.

Depending on where you fly it in the weight range the Pi 3 is certified either EN A or EN B – except for the size 16, which is certified EN C.

Advance say the wing will be available from the end of September.

More info: www.advance.ch/pi