Advance release Pi ULS

For the mountain pilot who wants a versatile wing that’s light and small enough for hike-and-fly but can also thermal Advance have released the Pi ULS. The fourth generation Pi wing, it’s a thermal, hike-and-fly and mini wing all in one.

“The PI offers a unique combination of minimal weight, maximum fun, and impressive performance,” say Advance. And it’s lighter than ever, with the new size 14 starting at just 1.65 kg.

Advance’s Valery Chapuis told us at Coupe Icare that they didn’t set out to make the Pi the lightest wing in its class, instead they kept a construction that is more complex than most hike-and-fly wings. The aim is to give better performance and a more solid feel. The wing has an aspect ratio of 4.5 – the certification is not stated.

The Advance Pi ULS is available in seven sizes from 14 to 26. The smallest three will be made from Dokdo 10 throughout, but the bigger sizes use a mix of Porcher cloth on the top surface. All sizes use Nitinol rods rather than Nylon.

advance.swiss