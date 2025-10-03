Advance Pi ULS
Gear News

Advance release Pi ULS

It's the fourth generation of the Pi mountain wing – and comes in seven sizes

3 October, 2025, by Cross Country

For the mountain pilot who wants a versatile wing that’s light and small enough for hike-and-fly but can also thermal Advance have released the Pi ULS. The fourth generation Pi wing, it’s a thermal, hike-and-fly and mini wing all in one.

“The PI offers a unique combination of minimal weight, maximum fun, and impressive performance,” say Advance. And it’s lighter than ever, with the new size 14 starting at just 1.65 kg.

Advance Pi ULS

Advance’s Valery Chapuis told us at Coupe Icare that they didn’t set out to make the Pi the lightest wing in its class, instead they kept a construction that is more complex than most hike-and-fly wings. The aim is to give better performance and a more solid feel. The wing has an aspect ratio of 4.5 – the certification is not stated.

The Advance Pi ULS is available in seven sizes from 14 to 26. The smallest three will be made from Dokdo 10 throughout, but the bigger sizes use a mix of Porcher cloth on the top surface. All sizes use Nitinol rods rather than Nylon. 

Advance Pi ULS specs

advance.swiss

You may also like

Swing Brave 5 harness

Swing unveil Brave 5 modular harness

Swing have unveiled the Brave 5, an open modular harness for hike-and-fly, speedflying and parakiting adventures, combining high comfort and intuitive handling.
Read More
Advance Strapless 4

Advance Strapless 4

With the launch of the Strapless 4, Advance have unveiled their first ultralight harness with the option of a pre-inflated airbag.
Read More
Cross Country Prize Draw Summer 2025

Cross Country Prize Draw 2025 winners revealed

The winner has the enviable choice of deciding which solo glider they want to fly from either Advance, Ozone, Supair or Swing.
Read More

Premium Articles

Downburst

Exploring the downburst effect

The latest research into the twisting winds created by downbursts
Read More

Himalayan Dreaming

François Ragolski, acro champion turned high mountain adventure pilot, chats to us about his newly released film
Read More
How to observe in paragliding. Photo: Marcus King

How to: Observe more and fly smarter

Observation is not just a beginner skill. It’s a lifelong discipline – and it might be the most important upgrade any pilot can make
Read More