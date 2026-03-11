Advance launch new paramotor brand: Elevate

The Swiss paragliding manufacturer Advance have announced they are to enter the world of powered flight with a new brand, Elevate. It will launch in the spring and is dedicated exclusively to the paramotor community.

“Paramotoring has its own culture, its own pilots and its own spirit. With Elevate, Advance aims to create a brand that speaks directly to this world while building on decades of experience in wing development, production and global distribution,” say Advance.

To help develop the new brand, Advance has signed up four ambassadors: Andrea Cecchetto, the reigning world champion; Nico Aubert, silver medallist at last year’s world championships; and Tom de Dorlodot, the well known adventure pilot and Red Bull X-Alps veteran.

Andrea Cecchetto. Photo: Marcus King

The Designer Simon Klemenc (Austria), also joins the team and will work closely with Advance lead designer Christian Proschek, while Niki Kurcz takes the role of Elevate brand manager.

The first product, an Intermediate Reflex paramotor wing, is scheduled for release in summer 2026. A complete product range is under development. All products are manufactured at Advance’s own production facility in Vietnam with orders running through the Advance system. “The international dealer network, will be built specifically for the paramotor market,” add Advance.

elevategliders.com