fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Advance Iota DLS: Durable Lightweight Structure

Friday 21 January, 2022

Advance say their new lightweight high EN-B paraglider, the Iota DLS, heralds a whole new design philosophy for the company. DLS stands for Durable Lightweight Structure, and it’s something we can expect to see on future Advance wings.

We’ve been expecting an Iota 3 but Advance, like most paragliding brands, have been the victim of frustrating Covid-induced manufacturing delays. They used this time to continue development work on the Iota, among other things, and the DLS was born.

The DLS came about because, Advance say, “Many pilots want lightweight, but still robust products. They deliberately don’t want an ultralight glider because they don’t completely fulfil their desired level of durability and require special care in handling.

“Computer-aided analysis enabled us to focus, in great detail, on those areas of a paraglider which are exposed to high stress, and therefore deserve specific attention. This allows us to selectively decide on the mix of lightweight and conventional materials to use, but, above all, design the best geometric shapes of individual components such as diagonals, tension bands or rib crossports in an economic way that also eliminates weaknesses in durability and robustness.”

The Iota DLS weighs 3.9kg in the smallest, 21m², size, which is 400g lighter than the Iota 2 in the same size. In addition, it has no upper C-wires so it can be packed down smaller. Advance say there are no compromises in lifespan or robustness. “Highly stressed areas, especially the entire upper surface and all ribs, are made from a variety of robust and low stretch quality Porcher Sports fabrics.”

The Iota DLS’s profile is based on the Sigma 11 but adapted for EN B class, resulting in a step up in performance. It has a B-C pitch-control system. The company say the passive safety and extreme flight behaviour are both improved compared with the Iota 2, and in-flight comfort is high without sacrificing feedback.

First deliveries of the Iota DLS are expected in April 2022.

Advance Iota DLS specs

Advance.swiss

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe by Feb 4 to be in with a chance of winning a brand new glider and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 90+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK