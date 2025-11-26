Adrenaline Base Ultralight harness
Gear News

Adrenalin Base release 100g harness

String harness aimed at hike-and-fly pilots seeking minimalism

26 November, 2025, by Cross Country

The Chamonix based manufacturer Adrenalin Base has launched a string harness that’s 100g in the smallest size. The Ultralight is designed for “pilots seeking minimalism”, “without compromising durability and comfort”.

Made of Dyneema, the company say it offers “unparalled strength and durability during flight”. The leg support meanwhile is made from double fiberglass rods, “ensuring excellent support, even with heavy skis on the feet”.

Adrenaline Base Ultralight harness


They add: “The leg straps can be opened and have a colour-coded left/right system for better clarity and easier gear-up on launch. The pre-set position allows for comfortable flight, not too straight, not too flat.”

“The standard height of the risers attachment points provides responsive and precise control, and also allows for easy ‘ear’ action without having monkey arms.”

Adrenaline Base Ultralight harness


Four low-friction rings ensure guiding and smooth operation of the speed system. The harness is available in five sizes and comes with a light speedbar and transport pouch.

adrenalinbase.com

