Latest, News

Flying 1,000km east-to-west vol-bivouac through the Alps

Friday 12 February, 2021

Simon Heimgartner and his flying buddy Romeo spent 18 days flying vol-bivouac adventure through the Alps in the summer of 2020.

“We flew from Schladming in Austria to St. Hilaire in France, covering almost 1,000km in the air,” Simon said. “The film seems to be the first documentary of an Alpine crossing from east to west – in the direction of the Red Bull X Alps race.

“We were absolutely fascinated by the constant battle with the headwind and the ease with which the X Alps athletes master this challenge. Despite the difficult conditions, we were able to fly the entire trip wing-to-wing and didn’t lose sight of each other for a second.”

Get your popcorn at the ready – the film is a very watchable full one-hour long.

