Felipe Rezende from Flow Paragliders introduced the new Flow Fusion at the Coupe Icare last month. We caught up with him to talk about his new “2-3-line glider”.

“It’s just been released. We’ve brought the two-line technology to the Fusion. Basically the glider has three lines in the centre, and two lines at the tips. So we have one entire less cascade, which means less drag and better glide.

“But not only that, the attachment points on the canopy are spaced equally, so when you use rear-riser steering you change the angle of attack, you don’t distort the profile. That translates to really good performance for a C-class glider. It’s still a C-class glider, but you have the opportunity to fly with the rear risers.”