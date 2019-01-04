Search
 
Level Wings Flame Light speed-flying wing

Friday 4 January, 2019

Level Wings are a French company founded in 2018 by François Bon and specialising in mini and speed wings. Their latest design, the Flame Light, is a lightweight foot-launch speed-flying wing.

It is a lightened version of their Flame, and although they call it a speed-flying wing, they say it’s a very versatile mountain wing, which can be anything from an expert downhill speed-flyer to a beginner-friendly glider for gentle soaring depending on the size you chose. It’s made in five sizes from 9m² to 19m² and weighs between 1.7kg and 3.2kg. Its small pack size means you can pack it for your holiday trip or take it on your next mountain adventure.

Level Wings say the short lines give the Flame Light structural solidity and easier launch characteristics than a typical mini wing, making it a solid choice for mountaineering. It’s not the lightest of light wings, but they have chosen to sacrifice some weight for durability. The lines are thin but the lower ones are sheathed, and they have opted for narrow webbing risers.

Level Wings Flame Light

Level Wings say they came about to create the products “we could not find on the market”. Their range so far comprises the Flame (and now the new Flame Light) speed-flying/multi-purpose wing; the Fizz and Fury beginner and expert speed-riding wings; and the Fusion reversible harness.

levelwings.com

 

