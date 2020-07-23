Fassa Sky Expo September 2020

Fassa Sky Expo, Italy’s end-of-season trade show and testival, is set to take place this September 25-27 at Campitello de Fassa in the Italian Dolomites.

The Covid situation has meant it will be a reduced program this year, with no barbecue or party, and no trade tent. Instead the trade stands will be set up outdoors in the landing zone, and manufacturers will be on hand as always with information, advice and products for pilots to test.

September is a great time to fly in the Dolomites, and don’t miss the guided hike-and-fly on the Saturday morning.

The event is organised each year by the Icarus Flying Team. There is more information on their website, and at fassa.com.