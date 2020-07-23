fbpx
Search
 
Comps and Events, News

Fassa Sky Expo September 2020

Thursday 23 July, 2020

Fassa Sky Expo, Italy’s end-of-season trade show and testival, is set to take place this September 25-27 at Campitello de Fassa in the Italian Dolomites.

The Covid situation has meant it will be a reduced program this year, with no barbecue or party, and no trade tent. Instead the trade stands will be set up outdoors in the landing zone, and manufacturers will be on hand as always with information, advice and products for pilots to test.

September is a great time to fly in the Dolomites, and don’t miss the guided hike-and-fly on the Saturday morning.

The event is organised each year by the Icarus Flying Team. There is more information on their website, and at fassa.com.

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK