Flying on front of the town of Gemona, Italy
Comps and Events

SRS Skywalk Gemona:  2-9 July 2025

"The land of Prosecco, pizzas and paragliding"

2 July, 2025, by Cross Country | Main image: Marcus King

The SRS Skywalk Edition 2025 kicks off today in Gemona, Italy and will run from 2-9 July.

Gemona, “the land of Prosecco, pizzas and paragliding” according to organisers, clings to the hillside at the point where the Italian plains are dramatically pushed up into towering Dolomitic mountains.

“The flying in Gemona offers a fantastic mix of long, Alpine style ridges, taking the pilots up to 1,700m, and sizzling flatlands, as low as 150,” organisers said.

“Pilots will have to manage the valley winds and know how to fly the flats, where birds mark the thermals and long glides will test the strongest of nerves.

Flying above the flats of Gemona

“Knowing when to change gear will be crucial – how high to climb in the cool mountain air, before daring to venture out into the flats.”

Organisers said that the SRS, which is in its third season and is for pilots flying sports-class paragliders, is fast becoming the place where manufacturers showcase new gear.

“Fourteen glider and harness manufacturers are represented in this SRS,” they said.

“In Colombia we were introduced to the Ozone Lyght, the Gin GTO 3 and the Nova Vortex. In Italy we saw the Davinci Mambo and the BGD Cure 3. New for Gemona is the Ozone Delta 5.”

They added: “Team Sky Paragliders are here with the Merlin and our competition partner, Skywalk, are proud to present their new Poison.”

With Europe experiencing either heatwave conditions or thunderstorms – or a mix of both – pilots will no doubt be reaching for the region’s famous ice cream to cool down.

Follow the competition at:

Official website

Scores

Instagram

