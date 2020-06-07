Dudek Hadron 3 PPG wing

The Hadron 3 is the new high-performance cross-country paramotor wing from Dudek. It’s a fast and efficient reflex wing aimed at experienced pilots.

Dudek say it launches easily at slow speeds even in light winds, has precise steering and a wide speed range with a speed system and trimmers which can be used together.

It has a sharknose and simplified risers with three line levels and 2D steering toggles. It does not have the Power Attack steering system that is present on the Snake XX slalom wing.

A Torque Effect Adjuster compensates for engine torque, which it does automatically once you have set it up to match the torque direction of your motor.

The Hadron 3 is available in three colours in sizes 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24m², with extended weight ranges for experienced pilots wanting to fly with high wing loadings.

dudek.eu