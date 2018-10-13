Search
 
Gear News, News

Dudek Cabrio: paraglider for heavy trikes

Saturday 13 October, 2018

Dudek’s Cabrio is a heavy-duty wing for two-seater PPGG trikes or foot-launch PPG tandems. The largest size can take loads up to 400kg.

Dudek say the Cabrio was specifically designed for the task of carrying very heavy loads, as opposed to being a larger, reinforced version of an existing wing. They say that despite its size, it has light, precise steering and “the glide of a solo wing”. It is suitable for professional and recreational pilots.

They say it’s easy to launch, even on shorter runways and without needing excessive power. D-rings on the A-risers can be used for launch-assist tapes. It has trimmers, with TST handles in addition to the standard controls for controlling the wing at high trimmers-open speeds. Dudek quote a wide speed range of 32-56km/h, so the Cabrio can be launched and landed slowly, but enjoy a fast cruising speed.

The profile is similar to Dudek’s Orca 4 tandem, with a strengthened structure and lines that allow for optimal load distribution along the wing span. FlexiEdge stiffeners, internal reinforcements and mini-ribs stabilise the profile, and mini-ribs on the trailing edge reduce ballooning and improve the airflow.

It is made from a mixture of 38g/m² and 34g/m² cloths and will be available in four sizes, from 30m² for 110-300kg, up to 42m²  for 210-400kg.

Dudek Cabrio specs

dudek.eu

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE