We checked out the trade show at the Coupe Icare 2019 and talked to the paraglider manufacturers about what’s new.

Ozone test pilot Russell Ogden introduced the new Eco Solos – a concept harness that uses organic cotton and recycled PET (plastic bottles) to create a harness with as low an environmental footprint as possible.

A reversible solo paraglider harness, Ozone say it’s part of a wider drive to become a more environmentally responsible company – which includes installing solar panels on their factory in Vietnam and reducing waste throughout the production process.

www.flyozone.com

Interview: Lawrie Noctor

Camera: Gareth Bird

Location: Coupe Icare 2019, St Hilaire du Touvet, France