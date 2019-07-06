Search
 
Comps and Events, News

Wessel Du Plooy wins Ozone Chabre Open 2019

Saturday 6 July, 2019

Wessel Du Plooy won the final task of the Ozone Chabre Open 2019 to take the overall title.

Ozone Chabre 2019 overall winners: 1. Wessel Du Plooy (OzoneAlpina 3) (centre), 2. Richard Meek (Ozone Alpina) (left), 3. Colin Rathbun (Ozone Delta 3)

The event was a resounding success with flying on all seven days, even if some of the tasks were stopped due to building storms. There were a lot of happy pilots after the final day of the event gave some great flying from Bergies with no big clouds in sight. It was tight at the top and Wessel, originally from South Africa but now living in Switzerland, told us he was surprised to find that he had reached goal first which meant he was the overall winner of what was only his second ever competition. Flying an Ozone Alpina 3 he finished ahead of Richard Meek and Colin Rathbun. The women’s winner was Dutch pilot Esther Dielissen, who was flying a Swift 4.

The Ozone Chabre Open is a competition aimed at inexperienced competition pilots with the focus on fun and learning. With Jocky Sanderson on hand to give detailed task briefings and debriefings as well as evening lectures pilots can learn a lot during the week-long competition. At the prizegiving trophies and prizes were awarded for the various classes. It was Russell Willings’ name that was drawn out of the hat, the lucky winner of a brand new Ozone wing. Congratulations to all the pilots and the organising team.

Full results can be found at flylaragne.com

Class results

Women’s winners

Women
1. Esther Dielissen (Ozone Swift4) (2nd left)
2. Kanan Thaku (Gin Sprint) (left)
3. Ali Matthews (Nova Ion 3) (2nd right)

Rookies class winners

Rookies
1. Eloy De Koning (Ozone Delta 3) (centre)
2. Joe Redmond (Bgd Cure) (right)
3. Benjamin Ireland (Advance Iota 2)

Fun class winners

Fun Class
1. Ali Matthews (Nova Ion 3) (left)
2. Rosie Ireland (Advance Epsilon 8) (centre)
3. Isabella Lau (Ozone Geo 5)

Recreation class winners

Recreation Class
1. Jeroen Kaub (Nova Mentor 6) (centre)
2. Youri Streefkerk(Ozone Rush 5) (left)
3. Sunith Rao (Ozone Rush 5)

Sports class winners

Sports Class
1. Wessel Du Plooy (OzoneAlpina 3) (centre)
2. Colin Rathbun (Ozone Delta 3) (left)
3. Magnus Olsson (Niviuk Artik 4)

X-Class winners

X-Class
1. Richard Meek (Ozone Alpina) (centre)
2. Mark Graham (Ozone Delta 3) (left)
3. Mario Holmstrom (Bgd Cure)

Team winners

Top Teams

1. Dales Team Vulture :
Richard Meek (Ozone Alpina)
Olivier Beytrison (Nova Mentor 5)
Rosie Darwood (Ozone Rush 5)
Peter Darwood (Nova Mentor 5)

2. Bvi Bobsled Team

3. Team Magnuses

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Comps and Events News
Back to Comps and Events News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK