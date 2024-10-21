Théo de Blic at the Brienz Acro World Tour
Comps and Events

Théo de Blic triumphs in Acro season 2024

21 October, 2024, by Bastienne Wentzel. Photography: Xenia Winter

The FAI World Aerobatic Championships in Ölüdeniz (Turkey) ended on Sunday 16 September closing the 2024 acro paragliding competition season.

Théo de Blic (FRA) won overall gold and was crowned Acro World Champion 2024. Luke de Weert (NLD) won silver and Florian Landreau came in third.

Twenty-four pilots competed, including no less than eight women. The women’s podium was topped by Maud Perrin (FRA), who has come back strong following an accident a year ago. Second was Gabi Fonck (DEU) and third place was for Jennifer Plöschberger (AUT).

Among nine competing teams, Théo and Luke won the synchro title flying together as Team Back2Back, ahead of Team Airbound (Roland Brunnbauer and Norbi Winkler) and Team Fusion (veterans Raul Rodriguez and Horacio Llorens).

Bad weather 

Unfortunately when the competition started on Monday 9 September pilots were forced to wait for days for flyable weather to arrive. While a few runs...

