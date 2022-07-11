Steve Montfoort wins Ozone Chabre Open 2022

Flying at the Ozone Chabre Open 2022, "the best one yet!" All photos: Martijn Van Dijk

Steve Montfoort (Alpina 3) was Overall and Sports Class winner of the 15th edition of the Ozone Chabre Open which finished on 1 July in Laragne, France.

Steve was also the artist behind the winning competition T-shirt design. His prize is free entry to next year’s event, so he should be back to defend his title!

There were three scored tasks, plus a practice task. Prizes were awarded for Fun, Recreation, Sport and X-Classes, plus Rookies and Women. All the winners are listed below, not forgetting Rainer Dieterle, who won a brand new Ozone glider in the raffle.

RESULTS

Overall

1. Steven Montfoort (OzoneAlpina 3)

2. Nicola Moeckli (BGD Lynx)

3. Matt Wilkes (Ozone Swift 5)

Fun Class

(EN B or below and AR equal to or less than 5.2)

1. Yu Tao (Advance Espilon 9)

2. Jeremy Heath (Phi Tenor Light)

3. Maarten Waalderbos (Ozone Buzz Z6)

Recreation Class

(EN B or below and AR equal to or less than 5.7, but greater than 5.2)

1. Matt Wilkes (Ozone Swift 5)

2. Frank Thole (Supair Step)

3. Lauris Pumpurs (777 R-Light)

Sports Class

(EN C or below and AR equal to or less than 6.5, but greater than 5.7)

1. Steven Montfoort (Ozone Alpina 3)

2. Christophe Prin-derre (Ozone Delta 4)

3. Douglas Redpath (Advance Sigma 10)

X-Class

(AR greater than 6.5 or pilots with significant competition experience)

1. Nicola Moeckli (BGD Lynx)

2. Mark Graham (Ozone Delta 3)

3. Jens Cullmann (Advance Iota 2)

Rookies

1. Matt Wilkes (Ozone Swift 5)

2. Frank Thole (Supair Step)

3. Nicholas Dowdall (Ozone Rush 4)

Women

1. Lisa Davis (Ozone Delta 4)

2. Eva Henneman (Ozone Swift 5)

3. Anna Hadders (Ozone Alpina 4)

Top Team

Gin and Tonic:

Peter Bienek (Ozone Alpina 4)

Jens Cullmann (Advance Iota 2)

Christian Roland Schebitz (Ozone Delta 4)

Jake Daystar (Ozone Swift 4)

Find all results on flylaragne.com