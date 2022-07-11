fbpx
Flying at the Ozone Chabre Open 2022, "the best one yet!" All photos: Martijn Van Dijk
Comps and Events

Steve Montfoort wins Ozone Chabre Open 2022

Monday 11 July, 2022

Steve Montfoort (Alpina 3) was Overall and Sports Class winner of the 15th edition of the Ozone Chabre Open which finished on 1 July in Laragne, France.

Steve was also the artist behind the winning competition T-shirt design. His prize is free entry to next year’s event, so he should be back to defend his title!

There were three scored tasks, plus a practice task. Prizes were awarded for Fun, Recreation, Sport and X-Classes, plus Rookies and Women. All the winners are listed below, not forgetting Rainer Dieterle, who won a brand new Ozone glider in the raffle.

Ozone Chabre Open 2022

Jocky Sanderson has been the Ozone Chabre Open’s Meet Director for all 15 editions. He said this was the best one yet!

RESULTS

Ozone Chabre Open 2022

Overall winners

Overall

1. Steven Montfoort (OzoneAlpina 3)
2. Nicola Moeckli (BGD Lynx)
3. Matt Wilkes (Ozone Swift 5)

Ozone Chabre Open 2022

Fun Class winners

Fun Class

(EN B or below and AR equal to or less than 5.2)

1. Yu Tao (Advance Espilon 9)
2. Jeremy Heath (Phi Tenor Light)
3. Maarten Waalderbos (Ozone Buzz Z6)

Ozone Chabre Open 2022

Recreation Class winners (with Karlis Jaunpetrovics on the right, standing in for Lauris)

Recreation Class

(EN B or below and AR equal to or less than 5.7, but greater than 5.2)

1. Matt Wilkes (Ozone Swift 5)
2. Frank Thole (Supair Step)
3. Lauris Pumpurs (777 R-Light)

Ozone Chabre Open 2022

Sports Class winners

Sports Class

(EN C or below and AR equal to or less than 6.5, but greater than 5.7)

1. Steven Montfoort (Ozone Alpina 3)
2. Christophe Prin-derre (Ozone Delta 4)
3. Douglas Redpath (Advance Sigma 10)

Ozone Chabre Open 2022

X Class winners

X-Class

(AR greater than 6.5 or pilots with significant competition experience)

1. Nicola Moeckli (BGD Lynx)
2. Mark Graham (Ozone Delta 3)
3. Jens Cullmann (Advance Iota 2)

Ozone Chabre Open 2022

Rookies Class winners

Rookies

1. Matt Wilkes (Ozone Swift 5)
2. Frank Thole (Supair Step)
3. Nicholas Dowdall (Ozone Rush 4)

Ozone Chabre Open 2022

Women’s Class winners

Women

1. Lisa Davis (Ozone Delta 4)
2. Eva Henneman (Ozone Swift 5)
3. Anna Hadders (Ozone Alpina 4)

Top Team

Gin and Tonic:
Peter Bienek (Ozone Alpina 4)
Jens Cullmann (Advance Iota 2)
Christian Roland Schebitz (Ozone Delta 4)
Jake Daystar (Ozone Swift 4)

Find all results on flylaragne.com

 

