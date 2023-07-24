fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Comps and Events

Stanislav Klikar wins Nova Paragliding Grand Prix Round 2

Monday 24 July, 2023

Stanislav Klikar won the second round of the Nova Paragliding Grand Prix, flying the Drift Merlin, a glider he designed. The round was held in Levico Terme, Italy from 9-14 July 2023, with three valid tasks. 

The paragliding Grand Prix is for EN-C gliders and below, with prize money for the Overall, Female and EN-B winners of each round. Stanislav takes home the top cash prize of €800. Italy’s Nicola Donini was second, and Dominik Kapica (Poland) third overall.

The women’s competition was won by Joanna Kokot (PL), flying an Ozone Photon and the highest ranked pilot on an EN-B wing was Przemysław Czerwiński (Poland), flying a Nova Mentor 7 Light.

This year’s Grand Prix comprises three rounds, and Stanislav is currently leading overall with 360 points, ahead of Romania’s Stefan Grigore on 308. There is one round to go, which will take place in Krushevo, North Macedonia, on 3-8 September.

Results

Overall winners

Overall

  1. Stanislav Klikar, CZ, Drift Merlin
  2. Nicola Donini, IT, Nova Codex
  3. Dominik Kapica, PL, Ozone Photon

Women's category winners

Women

  1. Joanna Kokot, PL, Ozone Photon
  2. Chandra Sugasti, BR, Flow Freedom
  3. Barbara Meister, AU, Ozone Swift

EN-B category winners

EN B Class

  1. Przemysław Czerwiński, PL,  Nova Mentor 7 Light
  2. Daniel Revetez, CH, UP Summit XC 4
  3. Arkadiusz Kusalewicz, PO, Skywalk Chili

All the results can be seen at paraglidinggp.org

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.33
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£5.00
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK