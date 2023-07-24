Stanislav Klikar wins Nova Paragliding Grand Prix Round 2

Stanislav Klikar won the second round of the Nova Paragliding Grand Prix, flying the Drift Merlin, a glider he designed. The round was held in Levico Terme, Italy from 9-14 July 2023, with three valid tasks.

The paragliding Grand Prix is for EN-C gliders and below, with prize money for the Overall, Female and EN-B winners of each round. Stanislav takes home the top cash prize of €800. Italy’s Nicola Donini was second, and Dominik Kapica (Poland) third overall.

The women’s competition was won by Joanna Kokot (PL), flying an Ozone Photon and the highest ranked pilot on an EN-B wing was Przemysław Czerwiński (Poland), flying a Nova Mentor 7 Light.

This year’s Grand Prix comprises three rounds, and Stanislav is currently leading overall with 360 points, ahead of Romania’s Stefan Grigore on 308. There is one round to go, which will take place in Krushevo, North Macedonia, on 3-8 September.

Results

Overall

Stanislav Klikar, CZ, Drift Merlin Nicola Donini, IT, Nova Codex Dominik Kapica, PL, Ozone Photon

Women

Joanna Kokot, PL, Ozone Photon Chandra Sugasti, BR, Flow Freedom Barbara Meister, AU, Ozone Swift

EN B Class

Przemysław Czerwiński, PL, Nova Mentor 7 Light Daniel Revetez, CH, UP Summit XC 4 Arkadiusz Kusalewicz, PO, Skywalk Chili

All the results can be seen at paraglidinggp.org