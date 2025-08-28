SRS BGD Edition kicks off in Àger, Spain

The Sports Class Racing Series (SRS) heads to Àger at the beginning of September for the final event of the 2025 season. The overall winners will be decided here. Pál Takáts, flying for Ozone, is currently in first place. Luke Nicol, flying for Gin Gliders, is in second place. Magdalena Janaway leads the women’s rankings, but is flying at the World Championships so will not be at Àger. Riley Ferré will be hoping to make up the 21-points that separate them in the overall rankings to take the women’s season win.

The Gin and Ozone teams are going to be battling it out for the manufacturers’ trophy, with Team Terror, AirTribune and Naviter not far behind them. The event runs from 31 August to 7 September.

Among the competitors are two father-sons – the Goldsmiths (Bruce and Tyr) and the Janaways (Brett and Mark). Who will triumph – youth or experience? Bruce Goldsmith is not only taking part but partnering the event and giving a talk about life behind the scenes at BGD.

The SRS series is a high-level FAI Cat 2 competition for sports class (EN-B and EN-C) pilots who want to race on a level playing field. EN-D and comp wings are not permitted. There are 135 pilots registered, with 13 women and 30 teams taking part.

Pál Takáts goes into SRS Àger leading the rankings

Àger offers spectacular flying. The take-off is located on a rocky slope about 25km long, cut by two rivers, offering stunning aerial views. The Àger Valley is an area with strong thermals, both on the slopes and in the valley itself and is a well-known competition venue. There are several cross country directions to choose from: one route leads towards Organyà, and another heads to a goal on the beach at the El Chiringuito reservoir.

Another possible flight is towards Berga, where the route follows the mountains through the pre-Pyrenees, a classic flight with spectacular landscapes. Finally, there are also options to fly towards the Castejón de Sos area, reaching the foothills of the main Pyrenean mountains. Tasks typically range between 50 and 100km.

For safety, the SRS will use a tracking system communicating via GSM and Flarm.

Follow live via srs.live and on Instagram throughout the competition