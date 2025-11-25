Registration opens for Wanaka hike-and-fly

New Zealand’s Wanaka hike-and-fly race has opened registrations for pilots wishing to enter the unique format race. The race, now in its sixth year, will take place 27 February to 2 March.

Taking place over three days in the Southern Alps, pilots decide which turnpoints from the official list they cross and in which order. Easily accessible turnpoints give an athlete fewer points, while the more remote and challenging give a higher score. There are also bonus points for those who bivouac out in the wild.

However, the race is aimed at pilots of all levels. The flexible formula say organisers mean it’s appropriate for both high-level hike-and-fly pilots as well as leisure pilots “who want to learn and socialise with fellow paragliding enthusiasts”.

The race website has a host of training tips for anyone interested in taking part. “Do NOT be intimidated,” it states. “There is nothing scary about hike-and-fly racing.”

The race director is Kinga Masztalerz, the well known Red Bull X-Alps athlete, adventure pilot and guide.

To register: wanakahikefly.nz