Daniel Rosinsky wins 6th edition of Wanaka hike and fly

Daniel Rosinsky has won this year’s Wanaka Hike and Fly race, which took place 27 February to 1 March. The Slovakian, who’s based in France, emerged triumphant while Razi Alon placed second and Stefano Gigli came third.

Two women took part, Chelsea McKenzie, who finished joint 12th, and the Swedish pilot Hanna Zhionberg, who came joint 25th. Hanna also won the MT Outdoors Mad Hiker prize, awarded to the person who did the most hiking. Adventure of the Year went to Paulius Kwietkauskas. Best content and newcomer of the year went to Josiah Ashman.

A pilot searches for lift amid the epic mountains and lakes of Wanaka. Photo: Kinga Masztalerz

In total, 34 athletes from the ages of 17 to 62 took part, from seasoned hike-and-fly athletes to pilots making their first cross country flights. “The sixth edition of Wanaka Hike and Fly was once again a huge success,” said organiser Kinga Masztalerz. “We had a nice turnout with a lot of international pilots from all over the world.”

Amazingly, she said the region offered up spectacular conditions. “We had really great weather. To have two epic days out of three after the really difficult summer that we’ve had was more than anyone expected. This has probably been the worst summer I’ve ever seen here.”

The first day saw conditions improve as a front moved through in the morning and it got “better and better”. The second day saw beautiful conditions with northwest winds and a high cloudbase. On the third day competitors were able to get in morning glides before strong winds arrived, forcing them to make it to the finish line on foot before the cut-off. (Arriving late is severely penalised.)

Swedish athlete Hanna Zhionberg finished 25th overall and won the “mad hiker” prize

The Wanaka Hike and Fly race a unique format, similar to orienteering, where athletes try to reach as many designated turnpoints as possible, choosing their own route. Easy-to-reach turnpoints score fewer points while those deep in the mountains have a higher score. In keeping with its adventure ethos, there are additional points for teaming up with another pilot and camping out in the mountains. “It creates a nice vibe,” added Kinga.

“Altogether it was a great success,” she said. “There is a special magic that happens during Wanaka Hike and Fly. There were no dramas, no rescues and we had a real nice after party.”

RESULTS

OVERALL

1. Daniel Rosinsky (Ozone Zeolite) 70

2. Razi Alon (AirDesign Volt 5) 64

3. Stefano Gigli (Ozone Zeolite GT 2) 47

FEMALE

1. Chelsea McKenzie (Ozone Lyght) 29

2. Hanna Zhionberg (Skywalk Arak) 11

wanakahikefly.nz



