Algodonales competition
Comps and Events

PWC kicks off in Algodonales

World's top pilots prepare for season opener

9 May, 2025, by Cross Country

The 2025 Paragliding World Cup season kicks off this weekend in Algodonales, Spain. Known for its warm flying culture, reliable conditions, and stunning landscapes, Algodonales will host the season opener from 10 to 17 May 10. It previously hosted the pre World Cup last year.

Flying in Algodonales
Photo: Marcus King / @skytribe

Over 120 pilots are registered, among them Honorin Hamard, Sep Ospina and Baptiste Lambert, world numbers one, two and four according to FAI ranking. (A notable absense is Max Pinot). Other big names in the lineup include local pilot and junior world champion Marcelo Sanchez Vilchez, Spain’s top ranked pilot Alvaro Romero Camacho and Darko Stankovski. On the female side, France’s Constance Mettetal will be there alongside US pilots Violeta Jimenez and Alexia Fischer.

Algodonales has long been a favourite among free-flyers, and with good reason. For over 30 years, this area has stood as one of Europe’s premier flight zones. The launch on Sierra de Líjar offers pilots access to a range of conditions, with multiple take-off options for varying wind directions and wide, safe landing zones in the valley below.

Algodonales is the first of five PWC stops planned for 2025 before the Superfinal heads to Pegalajar in May 2026.

Follow the action via pwca.events.

You may also like

Competition paragliding harnesses in 2025

CIVL Comp harness rules

The latest work to create a new competition standard for paragliding harnesses was presented at the CIVL plenary in March.
Read More
SRS heads to Colombia

Ozone SRS 2025 kicks off in Colombia

The 2025 Sports class Racing Series season opens in Santa Fe, Colombia. Ruth Jessop gives us the view from launch.
Read More
Constance Mettetal and Maxime Pinot on the podium

Double French win at PWC Superfinal

Maxime Pinot and Constance Mettetal were declared overall winners of the 14th Paragliding World Cup Superfinal in Roldanillo
Read More

Premium Articles

Will Gadd

Masterclass: Will Gadd on how can we stay safe paragliding

How much should we listen to our intuition and fears? How should our approach to risk evolve as we grow older?
Read More
Glauco Pinto

My Flying Life: Glauco Pinto

The Brazilian cross country hang gliding guru on what matters most
Read More
Modular Paragliding Harnesses

Modular harness systems for paragliding

Learn how you can adapt one base harness to different modes by adding on cocoons, airbags, and reserve containers.
Read More