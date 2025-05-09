PWC kicks off in Algodonales

The 2025 Paragliding World Cup season kicks off this weekend in Algodonales, Spain. Known for its warm flying culture, reliable conditions, and stunning landscapes, Algodonales will host the season opener from 10 to 17 May 10. It previously hosted the pre World Cup last year.

Photo: Marcus King / @skytribe

Over 120 pilots are registered, among them Honorin Hamard, Sep Ospina and Baptiste Lambert, world numbers one, two and four according to FAI ranking. (A notable absense is Max Pinot). Other big names in the lineup include local pilot and junior world champion Marcelo Sanchez Vilchez, Spain’s top ranked pilot Alvaro Romero Camacho and Darko Stankovski. On the female side, France’s Constance Mettetal will be there alongside US pilots Violeta Jimenez and Alexia Fischer.

Algodonales has long been a favourite among free-flyers, and with good reason. For over 30 years, this area has stood as one of Europe’s premier flight zones. The launch on Sierra de Líjar offers pilots access to a range of conditions, with multiple take-off options for varying wind directions and wide, safe landing zones in the valley below.

Algodonales is the first of five PWC stops planned for 2025 before the Superfinal heads to Pegalajar in May 2026.

Follow the action via pwca.events.