PWC Superfinal 2021: Luc Armant wins again

Pilots dodge the clouds during task 3 of the PWC Superfinal 2021. Photo: Martin Scheel

After early rain cleared and the sun came out a task of 83km was called. Ozone designer Luc Armant won a second task in a row, maybe the new ‘torpedo’ harness is working. Aaron Durogati took second place to maintain his overall lead, in third was Baptiste Lambert. Women’s winner was Constance Mettetal ahead of fellow French team member Meryl Delferrière and Swiss pilot Yael Margelisch. Seiko Fukuoaka Naville sits a top the overall women’s rankings and is currently ninth in the overall rankings.

Summary written by Ruth Jessop

Today started off with rain, but ended with sunshine and an 85 km task taking pilots south of the Disentis valley onto new terrain, south and east of the town with 6 turn points.

The first part of the race was rough with a northerly wind.

It proved to be a very interesting task with incredible views especially down onto the mountains in the southern part of the course. The wind wasn’t as strong in this part of the race as the pilots were higher.

Michael Maurer took a very impressive early lead over the high mountains but was then overtaken by his brother Chrigel who took a more direct route, just before the fifth turn point.

Unfortunately, a head wind between End of Speed and goal caught out a lot of the lead pilots and turned the scores upside down.

The first 53 pilots made goal, and thus all flew the same distance, and gained the same distance points. Today’s winner is therefore the one with a combination of the best speed points and lead out points.

Top 3 overall

1st Luc ARMANT

2nd Aaron DUROGATI

3rd Baptiste LAMBERT

Top 3 Women

1st Constance METTETAL

2nd Meryl DELFERRIERE

3rd Yael MARGELISCH

Top 3 teams

1st Air’G Products

2nd Ozone

3rd Fly Turkey

Full results at pwca.org