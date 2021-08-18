PWC Superfinal 2021: low clouds, 73 in goal

Damp conditions in Disentis, but a short task was set and successfully raced. Photo: Andy Busslinger

After Monday’s rest day, 73 pilots made it into goal on Task 8, a day that had looked “pretty hopeless” at the start. Stephan Morgenthaler won the task.

Ruth Jessop reports:

This morning was damp, to say the least, in Disentis. A short 52km task up and down the valley was set, with a very low cloudbase and even lower expectations.

The day cleared up progressively, and much to everyone’s surprise, the task proved possible.

For Felix Rodriguez it was like flying on Reunion Island, lovely and smooth, although admittedly, the views were a bit different.

The dynamics were different to the other days – gentler and nobody reached the dizzy heights of the previous days.

We reported in the commentary that geologist Julian Robinson was taking a closer look at some geological features. In fact, he was actually low enough to see the squirrels and tree climbing marmots in the pine trees he was flying over!

It was a fast task where, if you made a mistake, you got left behind with no chance of catching up.

One quote stands out from today’s commentary, posted at 12:40: I would bet a bowl of muesli that there is more chance of Silvia Buzzi Ferraris managing to finish off knitting herself a down jacket on launch today, than anyone flying 53km from Disentis.

Well done to the 73 pilots who made goal and to the pilot task committee who were brave enough to set the task: Michael Sigel, Remo Maissen and Ferdinand Vogel.

Top 3 Overall

1 – Stephan Morgenthaler

2 – Honorin Hamard

3 – Pierre Remy

Top 3 Women

1 – Meryl Delferriere

2 – Yael Margelisch

3 – Nanda Walliser

Top 3 teams

1 – Ozone

2 – Niviuk

3 – Gin Gliders

Top 3 Speed Points

1:27:14 Pierre Remy (30.5km/h average)

1:27:15 Tim Bollinger

1:27:16 Honorin Hamard

Top 3 leading points

156.8 Stephan Morgenthaler

149.8 Honorin Hamard

149.2 Luc Armant

