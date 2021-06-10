PWC Gemona: 19-26 June 2021

Action from the 2018 PWC in Gemona. Photo: PWCA

The Paragliding World Cup gets underway in Gemona, Italy in just over a week’s time. It is the first event of the 2021 series and will be followed by a leg in Serbia in July, and the Superfinal in Disentis, Switzerland in August.

Organisers write:

To get the season off to a flying start the Paragliding World Cup will be returning to Gemona in north eastern Italy. Gemona is literally where the plains meet the Alps. This gives a great mix of truly alpine flying, along ridges and over high pastures, combined with the possibility of turn points and racing out in the flats.

The picturesque old town of Gemona is a favourite location with the World Cup, having been a venue in 2016 and 2018, so we are absolutely delighted to be able to keep a promise to reschedule the postponed 2020 event.

This event has an extremely high competitor level. A letter A or B was required for automatic selection, equivalent to a top 20 place in the Superfinal! Competing in this all-star event:

Baptiste LAMBERT, winner of two World Cups in 2019. Stephan MORGENTHALER, winner of the last World Cup. Joachim OBERHAUSER, current World Champion. Pierre REMY, current Superfinal champion and former World Champion, the only pilot to have held both titles at the same time. Charles CAZAUX, former World and Superfinal Champion. Yassen SAVOV, former European champion. Honorin HAMARD, former World and European Champion.

Thirteen pilots taking part have already won a World Cup. Eight of the ladies have already been on the top spot on the lady’s podium, including World/Superfinal legends Seiko FUKUOKA NAVILLE, Petra SLIVOVA and Klaudia BULGAKOW.

Despite the difficult times recently, we are delighted to welcome a new partner to our World Cup family: The Chinese Taipei Gliding Sports Association.

With a record number of World Cup partners, twenty-three in total, each fielding a team, the team event will be tougher than ever before.

We hope that you will enjoy following Gemona 2021 on our new website at pwca.org and on the live app at http://live.pwca.org/app.