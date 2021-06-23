PWC 2021 Gemona: Russ Ogden wins Task 3

Russell Ogden and Seiko Fukuoka-Naville won the third task of the Gemona PWC, an 83km out-and-return in windy but thermic conditions.

Report by Ruth Jessop:

It was quite a windy day today, with the wind coming from the southeast. However, despite the wind, the thermals were good and well organised. Today had the highest thermal base of the week.

An out and back race to Meduno on the west side of the flats, and up to a goal field in the mouth of the mountains. There was lots of choice of flats and higher terrain. Around the last turnpoint there was a lot of wind. It was like going up and down a staircase, stop and climb, drift back a bit, climb again, back a bit…

From the last turnpoint to goal it was a blue, blue day. The finish was nail-biting with the leaders going for goal with the highest glide ratio possible. 12:1 to goal and Stefan Bernhard was off as if he were flying a jet aeroplane.

Christian Amon’s summary of the day was perfect: “That was even better than ice cream”.

The average speed of Stefan Bernhard, the fastest pilot round the course, was 27.5km/h.

The first 92 pilots made goal, and thus all flew the same distance, 83 km, and gained the same distance points. Today’s winner is therefore the one with a combination of the best speed/time points and lead-out points.

Top 3 speed/time points winners – the fastest pilots round the course:

Stefan Bernhard, 02:43:50,

Xavier Laporte, 02:44:01

Ulrich Prinz, 02:44:15.

Top 3 leading point-baggers – those who were in the lead the most:

Baptiste Lambert, 160.2

Russell Ogden, 159.3

Xavier Laporte, 153.5

Top 3 overall

1st, Russell Ogden

2nd, Xavier Laporte

3rd, Stefan Bernhard

Top 3 women

1st, Seiko Fukuoka-Naville

2nd, Yuki Sato Colombé

3rd, Nanda WALLISER

Top 3 teams

1st, Chinese Taipei Gliding Sports Association

2nd, Niviuk

3rd, Wind

All the results are available here.