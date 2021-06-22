PWC 2021 Gemona: French win top five places!

Action from task 2 of the PWC 2021 in Gemona, Italy. Photo: PWCA

Baptiste Lambert won task 2 of the PWC 2021 in Gemona, Italy, ahead of Victor Boudet and Pierre Rémy. Seiko Fukuoka-Naville was first placed woman and fifth overall. All of the top five pilots were French!

Ruth Jessop reports:

Today’s weather conditions were better than yesterday, with blue skies and cumulus clouds, but there were places where the wind made life difficult during the 84.5km task. The thermals were good and reliable but not too strong.

A very interesting task was set with options to go into the mountains or stay in the flats to get to the first and second turnpoints. There was lots of choice.

The second half of the task was a race up and down the flats. Those behind were able to catch up as those ahead marked the thermals for them. It was a day to only stop in the good thermals and not to climb too high otherwise you would get overtaken. It was not a day for hesitating.

It was a good demonstration of the point of lead-out points. Baptiste Lambert led the way, then had a bit of bad luck at the end. But all the same, he was rewarded for his earlier audacity with another task win. Stefan Bernhard summed the day up, “It is so good to be back, I have so missed this.” I think he spoke for the 84 pilots in goal.

The average speed of the fastest pilot, Marco Busetta, was 26.6km/h.

The first 84 pilots made goal, and thus all flew the same distance, and gained the same distance points. Today’s winner is therefore the one with a combination of the best speed/time points and lead out points.

Top 3 speed/time points winners – the fastest pilots round the course:

Marco Busetta, 02:55:54

Bogdan Bialka, 02:56:04

Philipp Haag, 02:56:13

Top 3 leading point-baggers – those who were in the lead the most:

Baptiste Lambert, 158.1

Victor Boudet, 145.0

Pierre Rémy, 144.2

Honorin Hamard, 144.2

Top 3 overall

1st, Baptiste Lambert

2nd, Victor Boudet

3rd, Pierre Rémy

Top 3 women

1st, Seiko Fukuoka Naville

2nd, Klaudia Bulgakov

3rd, Emanuelle Zufferey

Top 3 teams

1st, Ozone

2nd, Niviuk

3rd, Kortel Design

3rd = Chinese Taipei Gliding Sports Association

