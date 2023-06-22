Paragliding World Cup 2023: Brasov, Romania

Looking for Dracula: the third event of the PWC 2023 tour will be held in Brasov, Romania from 24 June - 1 July

The Paragliding World Cup is heading to Transylvania on 24 June, for the third event of the 2023 tour which will be held in Brasov.

It is the first time the PWC has been to Brasov, which is on the edge of the Carpathian mountains and one of the oldest cities in Romania. It offers a mixture of mountain flying (“expect thermals up to 7m/s”) and flatlands, where climbs are gentler and low saves “in short supply!”.

Organisers hope pilots will get the opportunity to fly over the infamous Bran Castle, home of Dracula.

You can follow the action in the usual ways:

Flymaster tracking: lt.flymaster.net

Paragliding World Cup web app and website

Instagram

The leaderboard now has live scoring and commentary in multiple languages and a coloured jersey system has recently been introduced. If you are following the live tracking you can keep an eye on the overall race leader (yellow jersey), leadout-point leader (green jersey) and leading woman (pink jersey).