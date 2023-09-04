fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Maxime Pinot on the top step at the PWC in Targasonne, France. Photo: PWCA
Comps and Events

Maxime Pinot wins PWC Targasonne 2023

Monday 4 September, 2023

Maxime Pinot (FR) has won the Paragliding World Cup round in Targasonne, France after four tasks were flown. Top woman was American pilot Violeta Jimenez.

“Targasonne provided scenic vistas, challenging racing conditions, four successful tasks, and lots of memorable moments.” said the press release from the PWC. The area is where many of the young French pilots went to school at the famous Font Romeu sports college where paragliding is part of the curriculum. “The French used their home field advantage to the fullest, grabbing all three of the overall podium positions, with Maxime Pinot coming out on top.”

The rest of the podium slots were filled with pilots from Ozone’s head office with Honorin Hamard taking second ahead of Baptiste Lambert.

Violeta was the top woman ahead of fellow countryman Alexia Fischer and French pilot Constance Mettetal in third. Special mention must go to Daphnée Leropoli who was top woman in a task in her very first World Cup competition.

PWC Targasonne overall podium

Overall Podium

  1. Maxime Pinot, FR, Ozone Enzo 3 / Ozone Submarine
  2. Honorin Hamard, FR, Ozone Enzo 3 / Ozone Submarine
  3. Baptiste Lambert, FR, Ozone Enzo 3 / Ozone Submarine

PWC Targasonne Women's podium

Women’s Podium

  1. Violeta Jimenez, US, Ozone Enzo 3 / Ozone Submarine
  2. Alexia Fischer, US, Ozone Enzo 3 / Gin Genie Race 4
  3. Constance Mettatal, FR, Niviuk Icepeak Xone / Niviuk Drifter 2

PWC Targasonne team podium

Team Podium

  1. Flying Tree Environmental Agency: Julien Wirtz (FR), Michel Cervellin (FR), Martin Rebord (FR), Antoine Dubois-Mercé (FR)
  2. Ozone: Honorin Hamard (FR), Baptiste Lambert (FR), Juan Sebastian Ospina (GB), Joachim Oberhauser (IT)
  3. Niviuk: Loïs Goutagny (FR), Tanguy Renaud-Goud (FR), Tim Rochas (CH), Pierre Rémy (FR)

Full results at pwca.events

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.33
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£5.00
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK