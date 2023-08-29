PWC Heads to Targasonne, France

A sky full of colourful wings above Targasonne. Photo: PWCA

The Paragliding World Cup rolled into Targassone in the French Pyrenees this weekend for the fifth competition of the season. This is well known territory for many of the French pilots who went to the famous Font Romeu school here.

Although the first two days were cancelled conditions are looking more hopeful for the rest of the week. As well as the usual live tracking the place to follow the comp is now on the PWC’s Instagram channel – they have a new dedicated Insta-reporter who will be bringing all the action alive.

For pilots in the area during the World Cup there is a Festival of the Air that is open to all on the final two days of the event (1 & 2 Sept). Full details here

pwca.events