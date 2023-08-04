fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Comps and Events

Hang Gliding World Championships 2023: 6-19 August 2023

Friday 4 August, 2023

The FAI World Hang Gliding Championships start on Sunday 6 August in Krushevo, North Macedonia for two weeks of high level competition. 

As in previous world championships, three competitions will be held in parallel. These three events will run concurrently:

There are a confirmed 26 pilots in the Class 5 category (no women), with 107 pilots (including eight women) in Class 1. Twenty three nations are represented.

Current Class 1 world champion Alex Ploner will be defending his title.

Key dates include:

Sunday 6 August: Training day
Monday 7 August: Opening ceremony
8-18 August: Competition days
19 August: Prize giving

Follow the race

Join the World Hang Gliding Championships 2023 Facebook group for updates throughout the comp

Official website: hgworlds2021.mk

CIVL comps website: civlcomps.org/event/hgworlds2023

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.33
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£5.00
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK