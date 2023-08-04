Hang Gliding World Championships 2023: 6-19 August 2023

The FAI World Hang Gliding Championships start on Sunday 6 August in Krushevo, North Macedonia for two weeks of high level competition.

As in previous world championships, three competitions will be held in parallel. These three events will run concurrently:

23rd FAI World Hang Gliding Class 1 Championship

14th FAI Women World Hang Gliding Class 1 Championship

9th FAI World Hang Gliding Class 5 Championship

There are a confirmed 26 pilots in the Class 5 category (no women), with 107 pilots (including eight women) in Class 1. Twenty three nations are represented.

Current Class 1 world champion Alex Ploner will be defending his title.

Key dates include:

Sunday 6 August: Training day

Monday 7 August: Opening ceremony

8-18 August: Competition days

19 August: Prize giving

Follow the race

Join the World Hang Gliding Championships 2023 Facebook group for updates throughout the comp

Official website: hgworlds2021.mk

CIVL comps website: civlcomps.org/event/hgworlds2023