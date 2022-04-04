Dominik Breitinger wins PWC Brazil 2022

All-Gin podium: Dominik Breitinger, Manuel Quintanilla and Michael Sigel

The PWC in Baixo Guando is over, with seven tasks flown out of seven. Switzerland’s Dominik Breitinger won, with Manuel Quintanilla (MX) and Michael Sigel (CH) in second and third making it an all-Gin podium.

France’s Meryl Delferrière started the final task in second position overall, behind Dominik. In the end she finished 12th overall and first woman, ahead of Galen Kirkpatrick (USA) and Marcella Uchoa (BRA).

The tasks were all between 79km and 101km: 79km, 86.6km, 81.7km, 99.2km, 93km, 82.2km and 101.3km. In terms of wings flown, the top ten included three Gin Boomerang 12s, four Ozone Enzo 3s and four Niviuk Icepeak X-Ones.

The landscape, weather, flying conditions and people all made for a great competition. The PWC’s Ruth Jessop wrote: “As we head back to homes all over the world, we take with us precious memories of some of the world’s most spectacular scenery: The famous black granite domes and the lost world of Pancas. Thank you to the local organisers, Frank Brown and Marcos Aurelio and to meet director Marcelo Ratis who have laid on the best weather and most amazing competition for us.

“Most of all, thank you to the people of Baixo Guandu who have opened their hearts and skies to us. Vejo você novamente em breve”.

TOP TEN

1st Dominik BREITINGER (CH, Gin Boomerang 12)

2nd Manuel QUINTANILLA (MX, Gin Boomerang 12)

3rd Michael SIGEL (CH, Gin Boomerang 12)

4th Julien WIRTZ (FR, Ozone Enzo 3)

5th Rafael SALADINI (BR, Ozone Enzo 3)

6th Charles CAZAUX (FR, Ozone Enzo 3)

7th Ivan HAAS (FR, Niviuk Icepeak X-One)

8th Loïs GOUTAGNY (FR, Niviuk Icepeak X-One)

=8th Stéphane POULAIN (FR, Ozone Enzo 3)

10th Cody Mittanck (US, Niviuk Icepeak X-One)

=10th Enrico OLIVEIRA (BR, Niviuk Icepeak X-One)

TOP WOMEN

1st Méryl DELFERRIERE (FR, Ozone Enzo 3, 12th overall)

2nd Galen KIRKPATRICK, (US, Ozone Enzo 3, 34th overall)

3rd Marcella UCHOA (BR, Ozone Enzo 3, 71st overall)

TOP TEAMS

1st Nearbirds

2nd Gin Gliders

3rd Ozone

4th Air’G Products

5th Alas del Hombre

All the results are here.

The next World Cup event is scheduled in Clopotiva, Romania from 25 June to 2 July 2022.

paraglidingworldcup.org