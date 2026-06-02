Hang Gliding Europeans 2026: 31 May to 13 June

The European Hang Gliding Championships kicked off at the weekend with an opening ceremony in the streets of Gemona del Friuli, northern Italy.

The town is hosting the 22nd FAI European Hang Gliding Class 1 Championship alongside the 11th FAI World Hang Gliding Class 5 Championship. The competitions will run from 31 May to 13 June.

Around 90 pilots from 23 nations are expected to compete over two weeks of racing in the foothills of the Italian Alps.

The event is organised by Aero Club Lega Piloti in collaboration with local association Volo Libero Friuli and Aero Club Blue Phoenix. The meet director is Luigi Seravalli.

On the edge of the Italian Alps in the Friuli region, Gemona del Friuli has long been regarded as one of Europe’s classic hang gliding venues.

The competition will use two take-off sites: Cuarnan in Gemona and Valinis in Meduno.

Launching from either, pilots can fly the front ridge of the Alps and also head out for tasks in the flats. The site has hosted numerous international competitions over the years.

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