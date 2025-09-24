Bram Declercq: 1980–2025

Belgian paraglider pilot Bram Declercq has sadly died from injuries sustained during the FAI Paragliding World Championships in Castelo, Brazil. He was 44.

Bram’s accident happened on 9 September when he was on approach to the landing field after completing a 71km task.

Lode Spruyt, a friend and teammate, said: “He was low above ground level when his wing fully collapsed, after which Bram did not regain control before hitting the ground.”

Despite being resuscitated on site by the French team doctor and later intensive medical treatment, Bram sadly passed away on 16 September at São Lucas hospital in Vitória.

Bram was airlifted from the scene within an hour and underwent emergency surgery for internal bleeding, collapsed lungs and broken ribs. He was placed in an induced coma but never regained consciousness after doctors confirmed severe brain damage.

Bram, born 8 October 1980, began paragliding in 2007 and had been a member of Belgium’s national federation since 2008.

His first competition was the Belgian Paragliding Open in Ager, Spain in 2016 and he later went on to compete across Europe, South America, Africa and Turkey. His most recent competitions included the Belgian Paragliding Open 2025, the Paragliding World Cup in North Macedonia, and the Copa de las Américas in Colombia.

At home in Belgium Bram was an engineer, real estate developer, paragliding instructor and the owner of a paragliding shop.

Bram Declercq with his wife An Decorte. Photo: An Decorte

His wife, An Decorte, said: “Bram was much more than a skilled pilot – he was the kind of person who made everyone around him feel welcome.

“Warm and approachable, he always found the time to help others, whether it was offering technical advice, sharing his experience as an instructor, or simply giving a word of encouragement on launch or in the air. Together with Lode he trained many pilots during thermal courses and XC-courses.”

She added: “Within the community he was deeply valued, not only for his flying ability but also for his generosity of spirit. Friends and fellow pilots will remember his enthusiasm, his readiness to lend a hand, and the way he brought people together with his kindness and good humour.”

Reaction

The news of Bram’s death sparked strong reactions in the paragliding community, with some pilots calling for stronger safety measures in competition task setting and event management. The French federation, the FFVL, called for the resignation of the entire board of the sport’s international governing body, CIVL.

CIVL confirmed it will investigate the fatal accidents at this year’s hang gliding and paragliding world championships, including Bram’s. In a statement they said: “We continue to offer our deepest condolences to [Bram’s] wife, and extend that to his family and friends and wish them strength in handling their loss.

“This incident follows the tragic loss of Steve Penfold during the recent Hang Gliding World event. CIVL and the entire pilot community remain committed to continuous learning and improvement in all aspects of the sport.”

Tragically, Bram’s death is the fourth fatality this season associated with high level free flight competitions.

Steve Penfold, 51, a British team hang glider pilot, died from his injuries a month after crashing during the FAI Hang Gliding World Championships held in July in Ager, Spain.

In August five-time Portuguese national paramotor champion Eduardo Lagoa, 57, died during a training day ahead of the Paramotor World Championships in France.

Also in August, Cengiz Kalyoncu died during the Paragliding World Cup held in Aksaray, Turkey.

Bram is survived by his wife, An, also a pilot whom he coached. The Belgian federation (BVVF) is expected to issue an official statement in the coming days.