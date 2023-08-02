fbpx
Signing the turnpoint board, PreAlpiTour 2023. Photos: Facebook/PreAlpiTour
Comps and Events

Aaron Durogati wins PreAlpi Tour 2023

Wednesday 2 August, 2023

Aaron Durogati won the 2023 edition of Italy’s PreAlpiTour hike-and-fly race, completing the 210km route around seven turnpoints, from Pedemontana to the Dolomites, in two days. 

PreAlpiTour 2023 route

The race started on 20 July, and the 45 competitors had four days to race around the course, signing the turnpoint boards as they went.

Titta Scalet was second home ahead of Simon Grüber, and Melina Vinci was the first woman.

OVERALL WINNERS

  1. Aaron Durogati
  2. Titta Scalet
  3. Simon Grüber
Aaron Durogati, winner of the PreAlpiTour 2023

Aaron Durogati (left) takes the trophy

 

WOMEN’S PODIUM

  1. Melina Vinci
  2. Julieta Rivosecchi

The PreAlpiTour will be back in 2025.

paradeltafeltre.it

