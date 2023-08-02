Aaron Durogati wins PreAlpi Tour 2023

Signing the turnpoint board, PreAlpiTour 2023. Photos: Facebook/PreAlpiTour

Aaron Durogati won the 2023 edition of Italy’s PreAlpiTour hike-and-fly race, completing the 210km route around seven turnpoints, from Pedemontana to the Dolomites, in two days.

The race started on 20 July, and the 45 competitors had four days to race around the course, signing the turnpoint boards as they went.

Titta Scalet was second home ahead of Simon Grüber, and Melina Vinci was the first woman.

OVERALL WINNERS

Aaron Durogati Titta Scalet Simon Grüber

WOMEN’S PODIUM

Melina Vinci Julieta Rivosecchi

The PreAlpiTour will be back in 2025.

paradeltafeltre.it