Comps and Events, News

Chrigel Maurer wins Eigertour 2020

Monday 13 July, 2020

Chrigel Maurer won the 2020 edition of the Eigertour, the 200km hike-and-fly race in Switzerland that uses Alpine refuges as turnpoints, fuelling stations and hotels.

The event started in Grindelwald in the shadow of the imposing Eiger on 8 July, and ran until 12 July 2020. Pilots competed in two categories: Pro and Challenger. Competitors in the Challenger category had slightly fewer turnpoints to navigate, but had to have proven Alpine piloting skills to be accepted into the race.

2020’s was the third edition of the Eigertour and it was a hat-trick win for Chrigel. He finished on Friday afternoon, 10th July, closely followed by Sepp Inniger. “He [Chrigel] is and remains the measure of all things in Hike and Fly Sport”, organiser Urs Dubach wrote on the event’s blog.

Thomas Friederich and Hannes Kämpf took joint third place in the Pro category. Nicola Heiniger, Sebastian Weber and Marco Medici were top three in the Challenger category, with Aline Schäfer, the only woman participant, completing her Eigertour with 150km of flying and 55km under her belt, just a few days after winning the women’s category of a Bordairrace the previous weekend.

Eigertour 2020

A youthful Pro podium

Results – Pro

1. Chrigel Maurer, CH
2. Sepp Inniger
3. Thomas Friederich
=3 Hannes Kämpf

Eigertour 2020

Challenger podium

Results – Challenger

overall

1.Nicola Heiniger
2. Sebastian Weber
3. Marco Medici

Women

1. Aline Schäfer

eigertour.rocks

