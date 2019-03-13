Red Bull X-Alps 2019: Chrigel Maurer on the new route
Wednesday 13 March, 2019
Five-time Red Bull X-Alps winner Chrigel Maurer gives his take on the Red Bull X-Alps 2019 route. “Actually it feels like pressure … it looks difficult.”
