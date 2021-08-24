fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Catch me if you can! Chrigel Maurer's Red Bull X-Alps glider is up for auction
Comps and Events, News

Chrigel Maurer auctions winning X-Alps glider

Tuesday 24 August, 2021

Chrigel Maurer is auctioning his Red Bull X-Alps wing for charity. The online auction is open until 12 September and he is raising money for a local youth charity in Switzerland.

Chrigel writes: “I have decided to auction the Omega X-Alps 3 for a good cause together with Advance. 

“The entire proceeds from the auction will go to my long-term partner You Count. This is a Swiss foundation that runs several youth homes. 

“Among other things, it also uses paragliding in experiential education. The young people have the chance to learn to fly in their own flight school. 

“I support You Count with paragliding training and I keep seeing the joy paragliding gives young people. 

“The starting price of the auction is CHF3,000 (€2,800). The Omega X-Alps 3 23 has 59 flight hours and is in very good condition. The glider has been freshly checked by Advance and is ready to fly.”

The auction ends at 8pm Swiss time, Sunday 12 September 2021.

You can bid for Chrigel’s winning Red Bull X-Alps paraglider here.

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK