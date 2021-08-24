Catch me if you can! Chrigel Maurer's Red Bull X-Alps glider is up for auction

Chrigel Maurer is auctioning his Red Bull X-Alps wing for charity. The online auction is open until 12 September and he is raising money for a local youth charity in Switzerland.

Chrigel writes: “I have decided to auction the Omega X-Alps 3 for a good cause together with Advance.

“The entire proceeds from the auction will go to my long-term partner You Count. This is a Swiss foundation that runs several youth homes.

“Among other things, it also uses paragliding in experiential education. The young people have the chance to learn to fly in their own flight school.

“I support You Count with paragliding training and I keep seeing the joy paragliding gives young people.

“The starting price of the auction is CHF3,000 (€2,800). The Omega X-Alps 3 23 has 59 flight hours and is in very good condition. The glider has been freshly checked by Advance and is ready to fly.”

The auction ends at 8pm Swiss time, Sunday 12 September 2021.

You can bid for Chrigel’s winning Red Bull X-Alps paraglider here.