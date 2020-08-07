BGD Kiss: lightweight mountain wing

BGD have released a new lightweight mountain wing for hike and fly. It’s called the Kiss, and is available in 16m² and 18m² sizes.

The motto is “Keep it simple”, and it’s a simple 36-cell wing with an aspect ratio of 4.9. The materials and construction techniques are lightweight, but the lower lines are sheathed and the risers are narrow webbing rather than shoelace Dyneema style, for ease of use and durability in the mountains.

It’s load tested only, and the weight ranges for the two sizes are very wide. The wing’s behaviour depends on how much you load it up: lightly loaded it’s an easy, safe wing, suitable for any qualified pilot; heavily loaded (the 18 goes up to 110kg) it’s much more dynamic and energetic, the realm of speed flying and not for beginners.

It may be small, but BGD say its performance is “surprising”. It’s available now in two bright colour schemes.

flybgd.com