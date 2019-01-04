BGD Dual 2 tandem released

BGD have released their EN-B tandem the Dual 2 in 42m² and 37m² sizes. It is aimed at both commercial and individual tandem markets.

Bruce says it has taken years of development, but he believes the Dual 2 is a significant improvement over the original Dual, “itself a benchmark”. One of the biggest achievements is its ease of launch: “Two steps and you are away”, BGD say. Bruce explains:

“With this project I wanted to make a tandem that is ridiculously easy to launch as not all passengers are willing runners, but I didn’t want to sacrifice that light and sensitive handling that was so highly praised in the original Dual. To achieve this we designed a whole new single plastic shark nose just for this wing”.

BGD say the Dual 2 has light, intuitive handling and an outstanding sink rate, making it a top-of-the-stack performer. It has a big-ears lock system to keep ears in without having to hold them – a cam cleat that is easy to apply and release.

It is built “strongly and robustly” with durable cloth and all sheathed Kevlar lines. The trimmers have easy-grab balls, and webbing that can be easily replaced if it gets worn (a spare set is delivered with the wing).

The 42m² size was certified in December 2018 for 120kg-220kg loads, and the 37m² size will follow for all-up weights from 100kg-200kg. It is available in three BGD-bright colour schemes.

flybgd.com