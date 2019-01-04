Search
 
Gear News, News

BGD Dual 2 tandem released

Friday 4 January, 2019

BGD have released their EN-B tandem the Dual 2 in 42m² and 37m² sizes. It is aimed at both commercial and individual tandem markets.

Bruce says it has taken years of development, but he believes the Dual 2 is a significant improvement over the original Dual, “itself a benchmark”. One of the biggest achievements is its ease of launch: “Two steps and you are away”, BGD say. Bruce explains:

“With this project I wanted to make a tandem that is ridiculously easy to launch as not all passengers are willing runners, but I didn’t want to sacrifice that light and sensitive handling that was so highly praised in the original Dual. To achieve this we designed a whole new single plastic shark nose just for this wing”.

BGD say the Dual 2 has light, intuitive handling and an outstanding sink rate, making it a top-of-the-stack performer. It has a big-ears lock system to keep ears in without having to hold them – a cam cleat that is easy to apply and release.

It is built “strongly and robustly” with durable cloth and all sheathed Kevlar lines. The trimmers have easy-grab balls, and webbing that can be easily replaced if it gets worn (a spare set is delivered with the wing).

The 42m² size was certified in December 2018 for 120kg-220kg loads, and the 37m² size will follow for all-up weights from 100kg-200kg. It is available in three BGD-bright colour schemes.

BGD Dual 2 colours

 

flybgd.com

 

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE