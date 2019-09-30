BGD Cure 2 : EN C

BGD have released the Cure 2, their “fast and accessible” EN-C. They say its structure and profile are closer to the CCC Diva than the original Cure.

The Cure 2 has 74 cells and a flat aspect ratio of 6.4, which is lower than the Cure’s 6.8: “We have kept the same projected aspect ratio but reduced the arc, which means the flat aspect ratio is lowered”, BGD say.

The Cure 2’s internal structure is “extremely complex”, with long plastic rods in the centre giving stability at high speeds. There are no rods near the wingtips, to help avoid cravats. The glider was designed using BGD’s new high-tech fluid/structural analysis software which uses “50 million iterations of structural / aero calculations” to simulate virtual prototypes.

New risers have a C-steering system which acts on the C- and B-risers in a 3:1 ratio resulting in a lighter steering pressure. It also has what BGD call a ‘double skin’ leading edge. BGD’s website describes this:

The lower surface of the leading edge is folded over on itself to produce a double skin just below the centre of the glider. This is inflated from behind by the internal pressure of the wing, giving a cleaner and more stable leading edge.

BGD say the Cure 2’s handling is easy and direct, and it has excellent feedback (BGD’s “Progressive Stability” – their gliders are designed to tell pilots about the conditions so they can pre-empt collapses).

It is available in five sizes and three colours: Alkaline, Enzyme and Halogen.

