Montegrappa 2026 Photo: Martin Scheel
Comps and EventsNews

Baptiste Lambert triumphs at Trofeo Montegrappa 2026

Perfect spring conditions and high cloudbase deliver quality racing

7 April, 2026, by Cross Country | Photos: Martin Scheel

Bassano del Grappa delivered a perfect Easter for 130 pilots competing in the Trofeo Montegrappa, the first big international competition of the season. Five tasks were held over five days with pilots challenged over a mix of flatland and ridge flying for which the area is famous.

Baptiste Lambert (FRA) won two tasks to take the overall. But in a sign of the strength of talent coming from North Macedonia (home to the well-known site of Krusevo), Darko Stankovski and Martin Jovanoski saw off some strong French talent to come second and third, separated by just two points.

“What a privilege to win the Trofeo Montegrappa!” Baptiste posted afterwards. “This competition really means a lot as the pilot level is astonishingly high every edition.”

Montegrappa 2026 overall podium Photo: Martin Scheel

In the women’s rankings Constance Mettetal (FRA) emerged victorious – and 23rd overall – with three task wins. Elisa Deutschmann (DEU) won the second and final task to take second place and local pilot Silvia Buzzi Ferraris (ITA) came third.

“We had five very good tasks in superb conditions,” Constance said. “After two cancelled editions we were unsure but we did five magnificent rounds, the organisation was top and it was a great pleasure.”

The second task was stopped due to windy conditions mid afternoon, by which time most pilots had flown over half of that task’s 89km course-line and the task remained valid.

Montegrappa 2026 Photo: Martin Scheel

Elisa was thrilled with her debut performance. “First comp at this level and my first time at Monte Grappa, so I came in with zero expectations,” she posted afterwards. “Day one was overwhelming – so many gliders in the air and I felt completely out of sync, like I forgot how to fly. Still made goal, but it was more survival than anything else.”

But from day two she said things started to click and she relaxed, making better decisions. “I learned a lot in this comp – about decision making, staying patient, and trusting my own flying,” she added.

Montegrappa 2026 Photo: Martin Scheel

It was a disappointing event however for Honorin Hamard (FRA), despite winning the fourth task and starting in a strong position with a second place in the first task. He bombed out 20km before goal on the third task, ultimately finishing the event in 68th place overall.

Other familiar names include Luc Armant (FRA), who finished seventh, Tim Rochas (FRA) eighth and Julien Wirtz (FRA) 15th. Despite his success in last year’s Red Bull X-Alps the former World Cup champion Aaron Durogati never threatened the podium, finishing half way down the rankings.

Montegrappa 2026 female podium Photo: Martin Scheel

Overall
1 Baptiste Lambert FRA, Ozone Enzo 3 / Sub, 3,454
2 Darko Stankovski MKD, Ozone Enzo 3 / Sub, 3,416
3 Martin Jovanoski MKD, Ozone Enzo 3 / Sub, 3,414

Women
1 Constance Mettetal FRA, Ozone Enzo 3 / Sub, 3,287
2 Elisa Deutschmann DEU, Ozone Enzo 3 / Sub, 3,155
3 Silvia Buzzi Ferraris ITA, Ozone Enzo 3 / Gin Genie Race 5, 3,080

Full results

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