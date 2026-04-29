CIVL Explore Open photo: Florian Sanchez
Comps and EventsNews

“Noodle taster” trials new comp rules

Kilian Hallweger and Constance Mettetal win CIVL Explorer Open but real result is new safety rules

29 April, 2026, by Cross Country | Photo: Florian Sanchez

Gemona’s Mt Cuarnan was the scene of much activity last week as the CIVL Explorer Open held five tasks for a field of over 100 pilots hoping for big flights and a slice of the €2,600 prize purse.

Kilian Hallweger (DEU), Constance Mettetal (FRA) and Damien Sevrez (FRA) were first, second and third in the overalls. Constance’s performance secured her the female win while Elisa Deutschmann (DEU) came second (11th overall) and Marina Centa third.

CIVL Explore Open photo: Florian Sanchez

Only the first day saw a cancelled task, an unexpected result for organisers and competitors alike, some of whom cancelled at the last minute due to a poor forecast.

Organiser Brett Janaway said: “The other five days were absolutely fantastic. We couldn’t have asked for better weather really. We didn’t do massive tasking, typically around 60km to 80km as we needed a lot of people in goal.”

CIVL Explore Open photo: Florian Sanchez

The reason for that was to allow organisers to test various new rule ideas, among them the concept of “drag noodles” to limit the advantage of big wings. They worked, Brett added, but in their current format they are not safe and won’t be introduced.

However, the other trial was more successful. Instead of having an End of Speed Section (ESS) followed by a goal organisers introduced an “elevated goal” where the ESS and goal were one and the same – but at an altitude of 300m AGL. Anyone coming in under 300m was penalised.

“That was a big success. Pilots accepted it and that’s now going to be adopted throughout the sport,” Brett said.

He added that the CIVL Explorer Open was dedicated to the memory of Timo Leonetti, who won the Freedom Open as it then was almost exactly two years ago.

Results:

Overall:

  1. Kilian Hallweger DEU, Ozone Enzo / Submarine, 3,702
  2. Constance Mettetal, FRA, Ozone Enzo / Submarine, 3.665
  3. Damien Sevrez, FRA, Ozone Enzo / Submarine, 3,650

Female:

  1. Constance Mettetal, FRA, Ozone Enzo / Submarine, 3.665
  2. Elisa Deutschmann, DEU, Ozone Enzo / Submarine, 3,593
  3. Martina Centa, ITA, Ozone Zeno 2 / Submarine, 3,196

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