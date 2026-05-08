Paragliding in Bassano. Photo: Marcus King
News

New pilot weather service launched for Bassano

Service is free at the weekend – no taxi drivers required

8 May, 2026, by Cross Country

A new weather forecasting bulletin for pilots in the Bassano region is to start Saturday 6 June. It is being set up by the Bassano-based pilot Kelly Farina, whose ability to read and interpret skew-ts is renowned by pilots.

The free forecast will go out at 8am with the free bulletin on Saturdays, there is a charge to access the service from Sunday to Friday.

The format will be familiar to anyone who’s been on a Kelly Farina course in which he takes a look at the overall picture, then takes a dive into what the skew-t is saying. He gives the day a star rating then assesses what the “enemies” of the day might be, from stability to over-development. He also looks at the pressure difference to assess the föhn situation and how that will impact flying.

Bassano Weather Service

“The Bassano Weather Forecast is simple and comes about after hearing pilots asking the taxi drivers for a forecast and seeing them stare at phones and having no decent local knowledge,” said Kelly. “Many pilots have asked why I don’t do it after seeing a week of pinpoint accuracy on understanding each day.”

He added: “So on Saturday I’ll be posting weather forecasts, maybe even recommending a route on bigger days including when I think the best time in the flats will be, for example.”

The service is available on Patreon each morning around 8am. It will be free on Saturdays and available to buy the rest of the week for €10 per forecast. No monthly subscription is required – users can purchase the days the need. The forecasts will be switched to public at 7pm so pilots can judge the accuracy for themselves, adds Kelly.

Kelly, who is the author of Mastering Paragliding, successfully called last weekend’s “Hammertag” on 2 May, correctly predicting it was a day we’d see 250 to 300km FAI triangles.

Bassano Weather Forecast

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