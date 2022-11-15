Bad Apples Fly-in 2022: 11-15 May
Tuesday 3 May, 2022
Heading to the Bad Apples Fly-In in Georgia, USA later this month? Then take a look at this pre-flight, pre-event video from David Wolfe.
He takes pilots through all the need-to-knows about the fly-in, which takes place 11-15 May at Hodges Field in Georgia, USA.
The fly-in is expected to host more than 300 paramotor pilots over the long weekend.
More info at badappleshodgesfieldflyin.com
