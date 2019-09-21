Search
 
Apco Swift Sport and Swift Zero

Saturday 21 September, 2019

Apco’s Swift-R paraglider race harness is now part of a range, with the addition of two new lighter versions: Swift Sport and Swift Zero.

All three share the same geometry, and have an airfoam protector and underseat reserve. They also all have Apco’s adjustable ball bearing pulley speedbar system that keeps bar pressure light and the harness angle constant while bar is applied.

The original Swift-R is Apco’s top-of-the-range race harness. It comes with an integrated cockpit and front-mounted reserve container, drogue chute pocket, neoprene pod and inflatable rear fairing.

The Swift Sport is a slightly lower-spec, less expensive and lighter version. It still has a rear fairing, inspired by but shorter than that of the Swift R, and the pod is lighter, made of Lycra. The Swift Sport doesn’t have a front-mounted reserve.

Apco Swift Sport

Apco Swift Sport

The Zero is an even more stripped-back version. There’s no fairing as such, although the back pocket is aerodynamic and streamlined and acts in a similar way, Apco say. It has the most storage space of the three versions. The pod is lightweight Lycra and the instrument mount is detachable. The Swift Zero is the lightest, at 5.11kg, and the lowest priced of the three versions.

Apco Swift Zero

Apco Swift Zero

Apco Swift harnesses comparison

apcoaviation.com

