Apco F1 PPG wing: ‘The Fast One’

Friday 6 September, 2019

The F1, ‘The Fast One’, is the new high-end PPG wing from Apco, who say it’s the highest-performing PPG wing they have ever released.

It’s designed for advanced PPG pilots for cross-country and classic PPG competitions.

Apco say, “Our objectives were to produce the best performing high end cross-country wing on the market. Safety was the first priority which framed all other parameters and we are extremely proud of the final result”.

Ans aspect ratio of 6.6 enhances performance, and the F1 incorporates Apco’s Flow Aligned Ribs (FAR), where the ribs change direction from centre to tip to align with the natural direction of the flow, increasing performance and stability throughout the speed range.

Apco say the roll stability of the F1 is especially impressive, allowing for agile, precise handling. The newly-designed riser system has “a greater usable range than any wing we have built before”. It means you can launch and land at slow speeds, and cruise happily at 80km/h.

The F1 is available in two colour schemes and three sizes: 18, 20 and 22m².

Apco F1 specs

apcoaviation.com

Back to Gear News News

